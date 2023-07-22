Three new wildfires are burning out of control east of Enderby. (BC Wildfire)

3 new wildfires burning east of Enderby in North Okanagan

Updates coming later today on Shuswap East Adams Lake and Bush Creek blazes

Three new fires have sparked near Enderby in the Shuswap River area.

The Shuswap River fire, northeast of Enderby, was discovered Friday July 21, around 7:30 p.m. It is 0.5 hectares in size, classified as out of control, and is suspected to have started due to lightning. A BC Wildfire spokesperson, Taylor Shantz, said one crew and one helicopter are currently servicing the blaze.

The Lossie Creek wildfire, southeast of Enderby, is also sitting at .5 hectares and is out of control. The fire was discovered around 9 a.m. this morning, Saturday, July 22. The cause of this fire is undetermined.

The third new fire is at Sowsap Creek, to the east of Lossie Creek towards Mabel Lake. It was discovered Saturday, July 22 at 5:27 a.m. and is at 2 hectares in size, classified as out of control.

Both the Lossie Creek and Sowsap Creek fires will be attended to, but Shantz didn’t have an update yet on crew sizes as of Saturday morning.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, currently at 219 hectares, is still out of control and there is an ongoing evacuation alert for properties to the south, as it is burning approximately 21 kilometres north of Chase on the east side of Adams Lake. Shantz said a helicopter will be attacking the fire again today.

The other out-of-control fire in the area, at Bush Creek East, has a 32-personnel crew and accompanying resources attacking it today, said Shantz. This fire is 310 hectares in size.

Further updates will come later this afternoon.

