(Pixabay Image)

3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern Health

Two of the three cases are travel-related, and each person is within a different community

Health officials have confirmed 28 new COVID-19 cases with three of those within Northern Health.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters Friday (July 17) that the three cases involve people in separate communities. Two of the cases are connected to travel and an investigation by health officials is underway to do with the third.

Health officials do not release location details for specific locations related to single cases unless it is deemed a cluster or an outbreak, citing privacy concerns.

Northern Health has seen 68 test-positive cases, marking the lowest rate compared to the other four health authorities. The health authority has conducted 9,144 tests.

More to come.

Coronavirus

Vancouver Island firefighter dies at scene of barn blaze
28 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. including baby in neonatal intensive care unit

