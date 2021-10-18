26 deaths, 1,846 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. over weekend

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix takes questions in the legislature on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The legislature has resumed sitting with most MLAs in attendance and vaccine required for all. (Hansard TV)

B.C. public health teams reported 26 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 from Saturday to Monday as the detection of new cases continued at a steady pace over the weekend.

There were 753 cases reported up to Saturday, 650 Sunday and another 443 new cases Monday. More than a third of the new cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Fraser Health region, the region with the largest population. Theree were five deaths each in the Interior and Northern Health regions where infection rates have been highest in recent weeks, and three each in Vancouver Island and Vancouver Coastal regions.

There are 360 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Monday, Oct. 18, down from 367 on Friday, and 151 in intensive care, down one from Friday.

