(Black Press Media files)

23 geese killed by cars in 3 days’ time in Richmond, sparking warning about the snowbirds

‘Drivers need to slow down and pay attention to the roadways,’ Richmond RCMP say

Richmond RCMP are investigating a disturbing case of more than 20 geese being run over by vehicles in recent days– sparking a warning about the migratory birds.

At about 7:20 a.m. on Monday (Feb. 13), police found 20 dead snowbirds on the roadway in the 6200 block of Blundell Road. Due to the large number of birds killed, the BC SPCA is also investigating the incident.

At 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a second report for a large flock of geese led police to the intersection of No. 1 Road and Francis Road. There, three geese were found dead after being struck by a vehicle.

Traffic warning signs are being set up in the area, and Mounties are asking drivers to be on the lookout. Geese tend to make their annual return to Richmond in October, sticking around till mid-April.

“Every year at this time we see large numbers of migratory birds flocking to our local greenways, fields, parks and school grounds. But they also move out onto nearby roadways,” Cpl. Ian Henderson said.

“Drivers need to slow down and pay attention to the roadways, especially in poorly lit areas and during the early morning hours.”

At this time, there is no evidence to suggest a criminal intent or a link between the two incidents, but anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

RCMP

