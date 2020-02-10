RCMP cruiser. (File photo)

22-year-old Smithers man dies after stabbing

RCMP say they were called to a rural residence Saturday following reports of a stabbing

Smithers RCMP have confirmed a man is dead after police were called to a rural residence on Feb. 8 following reports of a stabbing.

When they reached the house police say they located an unconscious victim suffering from serious wounds.

“Immediate first aid measures were initiated by frontline members, and then paramedics who arrived on scene,” the release said. “The victim was transported to the hospital, where, despite all efforts, the 22-year-old Smithers man was pronounced deceased.”

A 24-year-old man who police say was known to the victim has been taken into custody.

READ MORE: Smithers crime severity index jumps 30 per cent

Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie of the Smithers RCMP told The Interior News he was unable to provide the name of either the deceased or the individual taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.


Most Read