The Fraser River near Chilliwack, B.C. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press)

2022 one of the deadliest drowning years in B.C. history

The report shows that 86 people died last year with most drownings occurring in rivers and creeks

A BC Coroners report shows that 2022 was the second deadliest year over the past decade for drowning deaths.

The report states that 86 people died last year, with most drownings occurring in rivers and creeks, followed by lakes and ponds.

The Fraser River had the most deaths at 53, followed by the Thompson River (9) and the Columbia River (8).

Okanagan Lake was the deadliest lake in the province for drownings at 30, followed by Harrison Lake (12) and Shuswap Lake (9).

Of all the deaths over the past 10 years, 78 per cent were male, with those aged 19-29 accounting for 21 per cent of drownings, followed by 50–59-year-olds at 17 per cent.

The most common activities associated with drownings were boating, swimming, and falling into water, with the summer months (June-August) seeing the most fatalities.

Alcohol and drugs were found to be a contributing factor in 38 per cent of deaths, although the report states that there may have been more than one contributing factor.

The deadliest year over the past decade was 2020 with 87 drownings.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC LakesDeathlakesOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abandoned dogs with porcupine quills in their faces left outside BC SPCA centre
Next story
BC Wildfire Service urges ATV riders, drone operators to steer clear of active fire zones

Just Posted

The British Columbia Marine Employers Association says the International Longshore and Warehouse Union plans to resume strike activity after union leadership rejected a tentative deal reached last week to end a port strike that lasted nearly two weeks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Port strike back on after tentative deal rejected

Cows grazing at W Diamond Ranch (W Diamond Ranch).
Dry heats, fires spark feed and hay shortages for farmers in Bulkley Valley

The charred tour bus smoulders on Hwy 16 near Skeena West after a midday fire on July 16 that left 37 international tourists stranded. There were no injuries and the Thornhill Fire Department was quick to respond, helping passengers get back on the road within seven hours. (Thornhill Fire Department photo)
Bus catches fire on Hwy 16, stranding tourists; firefighters respond

Firefighting efforts continue but ATV and drone operators are getting in the way. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service urges ATV riders, drone operators to steer clear of active fire zones