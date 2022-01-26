2021 was a good year for driving in Burns Lake and Houston

Lakes District Maintenance (LDM), the road construction company that owns the contract to maintain the roads in both Houston and Burns Lake, provided Houston Today with a report of how 2021 went as a whole.

“Overall highway maintenance was on par with previous years in Burns Lake and Houston however there were less weather-related events like flooding, washouts and fire than most years in this area,” said LDM Operations Manager Cori Funk.

In addition, Funk said that the amount of calls to the 24 hour call line was much less than normal in 2021. In particular, calls regarding main highways were lower then previous years.

Though the year didn’t see too many issues, the start of the winter season did cause some problems for roads in the area.

“The weather through November and the first half of December was milder than normal with more rain and more freeze-thaw cycles than an average year. This moisture at and around freezing temperatures can result in slippery conditions and more applications of salt,” said Funk.

“The snow that started in the middle of December came during colder conditions. Snow at colder temperatures generally does not stick to the road as much and does not build compact snow as quickly as it does when temperatures are warmer but during long duration of cold weather the compact snow that may form cannot be removed with road salt which can result in longer periods of snow-covered roads.”

All in all, Funk told Houston Today that 2021 was a good year. “Like any year there are times where the conditions make traveling more challenging and require us all to slow down and drive with more care but as a whole 2021 was a good year for driving throughout both towns and the surrounding areas, in my opinion,” he said.