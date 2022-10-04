FILE - Two women were critically injured in a black bear attack near Dawson Creek on Oct. 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)

2 women critically injured in bear attack in northeastern B.C.

Victims were hiking at Bear Mountain near Dawson Creek Oct. 3

It’s not yet known whether two women pulled from a hiking trail in northeastern B.C. Monday (Oct. 3) will survive the bear attack that left them there.

They were found laying critically injured in the bush of Bear Mountain near Dawson Creek just before 8 p.m., after two officers on an off-road vehicle spotted them. Dawson Creek RCMP say the women, aged approximately 30 and 48 years old, had been injured for at least an hour before they were found.

Roaming around the two victims was a large boar black bear, according to RCMP. Officers attempted to scare it off, but it refused to leave so they used a rifle to shoot and kill it.

The two women were then transported out of the trail network, where waiting paramedics took them by air ambulance to hospital.

As of Tuesday morning, RCMP said the women “remain alive.”

Police are reminding trail users to always make noise when they are in the backcountry to alert bears to their presence, and to carry bear spray and travel in groups.

“Avoid hiking on trails in the backcountry during sunrise and sunset, which is when most animals will be most active,” RCMP said.

