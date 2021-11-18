UPDATE: 2 taken to hospital after explosion on B.C. air force base

This photo shows some of the damage incurred to a building after a gas explosion ripped through Building 25 at 19 Wing Comox on Thursday, Nov. 18. Photo by Erin Haluschak

11:50 a.m. Article updated with a statement from CFB 19 Wing Comox

***

At least two people have been taken to hospital after an explosion due to a gas leak at CFB 19 Wing Comox this morning (Thursday, Nov. 18). Emergency crews are onsite, including Comox Fire Rescue.

Brenda Cardinal was at the fitness centre across the street when the “huge explosion” explosion occurred.

“It actually shook the treadmill,” she said. “We all stopped and said ‘what was that?’ And then we all came out because we knew it wasn’t this building – we knew it was the base, for sure. Then of course it came over the loudspeaker what was going on and it just said Building 25. That’s the barracks.

“Hopefully everybody is OK… the fire department and military police were… really quick to get on site and everybody was evacuating.”

The building has been under renovations for some time.

Comox Mayor Russ Arnott took to social media to reach out to his constituents.

“As many are now aware there was an explosion this morning at 19 Wing,” he posted on his @MayorRussArnott Facebook page. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our Defence community today. The Town of Comox has a mutual aid agreement with (19) Wing and are currently on scene offering assistance.

“The Town will continue to offer any assistance needed to ensure the well-being of all involved.”

Lt.-Col. Mike Juillet briefed media with a prepared statement.

“At approximately 9 o’clock today, an explosion happened at one of our accommodations buildings, currently under renovation. Our focus right now is assisting our injured personnel. The building that was under renovation was heavily damaged and the cause has still not been confirmed. We will have more info on that after we attend to our personnel. No aircraft or airfield facilities are involved. Air operations are not affected, whatsoever.

“I don’t have a total number of injured personnel right now… we will provide that at a later briefing.”

Juillet did not take questions from media at this time.

More to come…

Comoxfire