Search and Rescue units were seen at the boat launch on the shores of Harrison Lake. KHSAR volunteers responded to a float plane incident on Monday afternoon. (Photo/Deanna Fortin Jones)

2 rescued after float plane crashed, sank into Harrison Lake

Occupants taken to safety before Search and Rescue arrived

Two people were rescued from a float plane crash on Harrison Lake on Monday afternoon.

Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue volunteers dispatched two watercraft to an area of Harrison Lake northeast of Long Island after getting reports of a float plane incident.

The people inside the plane were rescued before KHSAR volunteers arrived on the scene. The float plane itself sank into the lake; the water was more than 800 feet deep at that point.

The people inside the plane were transported to hospital. Information on their specific condition was not available as of press time.

Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue volunteers respond to dozens of calls every year from emergency agencies in the Agassiz-Harrison area.

