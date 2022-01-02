A tree fell on a home in Horseshoe Bay, killed two people inside in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

A tree fell on a home in Horseshoe Bay, killed two people inside in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

2 people dead after tree falls on houses in Horseshoe Bay neighbourhood

Woman in her 50s and man in his 60s both killed by tree

Two people have died after a large tree fell on houses in a Horseshoe Bay neighbourhood in the early hours of Sunday (Jan. 2) night.

Police were called to small community of 1,000 people, largely known for its ferry terminal, on the North Shore at 1:30 a.m. for reports of a large tree falling on houses in the 6200-block of Wellington Avenue.

West Vancouver Police found that the uprooted tree damaged hydro wires and ruptured gas lines. A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were found dead inside a home in the neighbourhood.

“This appears to be a tragic accident,” said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy. “We are supporting the British Columbia Coroners Service as they conduct their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the loss of life. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

Roads remain closed in the area as crews work to remove the tree and other debris.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Previous story
B.C. reduces isolation time to 5 days for mild COVID-19 symptoms
Next story
Multiple ferry routes between Vancouver Island, mainland cancelled Jan. 2 due to high winds

Just Posted

The bridge leading to the Abbotsford Fish and Game Club (AFGC) was washed out when massive flooding hit the region in mid-November. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?

Phased in school openings have been announced by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, in background, and education minister Jennifer Whiteside. (File photo)
Limited opening for schools here next week

A makeshift blockade on the tracks at New Hazelton in February 2020. (Interior News file photo)
CN wins right to pursue criminal prosecution of Hazelton blockaders

Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. schools to have a staggered re-start in January; essential workers’ kids return first