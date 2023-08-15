The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Two men have been arrested after a carjacking in Richmond Aug. 13, 2023 that led to one man being arrested by police in Surrey and another turning himself into Surrey RCMP later. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Two men have been arrested after a carjacking in Richmond Aug. 13, 2023 that led to one man being arrested by police in Surrey and another turning himself into Surrey RCMP later. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

2 masked suspects steal delivery truck at gunpoint in Richmond

1 man was arrested by Surrey RCMP, while another later turned himself into police

Two men have been arrested after a carjacking in Richmond over the weekend.

Richmond RCMP say officers were called to the 5600-block of Cooney Road on Sunday (Aug. 13) after a delivery driver reported that his van was taken at gunpoint by two masked suspects. The driver was unhurt.

Police say the van was seen heading eastbound on Westminster Highway. The vehicle had GPS, so police were able to track it on Highway 91, heading toward the Alex Fraser Bridge and into Surrey.

Delta Police, Surrey RCMP, Metro Vancouver Transit Police and Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Services were called in for help.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in the 7000-block of 149A Street in Surrey, and the delivery van was recovered and towed to the Richmond RCMP detachment. Later, a 27-year-old man turned himself in to Surrey RCMP.

Both suspects are being held in custody.

Richmond RCMP’s serious crime unit has taken over the investigation.

Investigators are now looking for any video footage on Cooney Road or the surrounding area from noon to 12:30 p.m. and anyone with information can contact Richmond RCMP.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Richmondsurrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket bought in Maple Ridge to soon expire
Next story
Canadian COVID-19 activity showing early signs it may be increasing

Just Posted

A phone displaying the dialed emergency number 9-1-1. Service disruptions in northern British Columbia over the weekend briefly affected accessibility to this crucial lifeline. (Black Press Media file photo)
Emergency 9-1-1 lines disrupted in northern B.C. now restored

The start of the Nisga’a Highway, also known as Highway 113, in Terrace. This vital link between Terrace and northern communities, such as New Aiyansh, became the site of a landslide on Aug. 14, leading to single-lane alternating traffic as crews work to clear debris. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Landslide on Nisga’a Highway leads to single-lane traffic, road cleanup underway

The Burnaby Chiefs celebrate their victory in the men’s division at the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days Opens Men’s & Ladies Basketball Tournament. Their triumph marks a highlight in a competition that brought together 34 teams from across the province and region. (2023 Terrace Riverboat Days Opens Mens & Ladies Basketball Tournament/Facebook)
Terrace’s 2023 Riverboat Days basketball tournament a slam dunk success

More facilities, such as Terraceview Lodge, are needed in northwest B.C. immediately, says Dr. REM Lee Hospital Foundation Chair Ron Bartlett. (Staff photo)
Long-term care crisis an ‘impending disaster,’ warns Terrace health chair