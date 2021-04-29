Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)

2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

Two people have died in a head-on crash a mile north of Hixon, according to Prince George RCMP.

Police were called to the scene just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 29. The collision involved a car and a mid-size sport utility vehicle.

“Another person, who sustained serious injuries, has been transported to hospital,” police said, adding that speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.

The highway is expected to remain closed until 5 p.m.

Most Read