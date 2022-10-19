The 10th annual toy run was held in Houston recently. There were nine bikes, the riders started in Houston then headed to Topley then onto Granisle. The bikers raised $1880 between them, Bill’s Restaurant, and Topley Fire Rescue. Organizer Lainie Waterhouse said, “It’s was a great day for a beautiful ride.” (Submitted photos/Houston Today)
