10 rural properties evacuated as Grand Forks flooding imminent

Grand Forks flooding on May 4, 2023. (Robert Linden Photography)Grand Forks flooding on May 4, 2023. (Robert Linden Photography)
Tiger Dam built by Grand Forks city crews amid flooding on May 3, 2023. (City of Grand Forks photo)Tiger Dam built by Grand Forks city crews amid flooding on May 3, 2023. (City of Grand Forks photo)
Grand Forks flooding on May 4, 2023. (Robert Linden Photography)Grand Forks flooding on May 4, 2023. (Robert Linden Photography)
BC Wildfire Service crews help with sandbags in Grand Forks on May 4, 2023. (City of Grand Forks photo)BC Wildfire Service crews help with sandbags in Grand Forks on May 4, 2023. (City of Grand Forks photo)
BC Wildfire Service crews help with sandbags in Grand Forks on May 4, 2023. (City of Grand Forks photo)BC Wildfire Service crews help with sandbags in Grand Forks on May 4, 2023. (City of Grand Forks photo)

Officials have upgraded the Boundary region to a full flood warning.

In an update at noon Thursday (May 4), the River Forecast Centre said that rivers are expected to keep rising due to snowmelt runoff until Friday, before moderate to heavy rainfall is expected, creating significant flood hazards.

Currently the Granby River is currently flowing in the two-to-five-year flow range, but this could rise to levels that reflect a 10-year to 20-year flow.

Severe flooding that would be comparable to the devastating 2018 floods “may be possible in areas that receive high rainfall amounts,” the centre said.

Peak river levels are expected on Saturday through Monday.

A local state of emergency has been activated for rural Grand Forks, where 10 properties have been told to evacuate in Manly Meadows.

A further 34 properties are under an evacuation alert.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Grand Forks city officials said they continue to monitor river levels and urged everyone to exercise extreme caution.

“Please obey signs and barricades blocking off trails due to fast-moving water or potential flooding areas, notably the Black Train Bridge, so that the work crews can continue the safe construction of Tiger Dams behind Roxul, South Ruckle,” the statement read.

Sand piles and bags have been restocked at the following locations for public use:

– 18th Street near the Dog Park/West side of Evergreen Cemetery

– Grand Forks Airport (Fire Training Ground) – 2nd Street and 60th Avenue

– Morrissey Creek Road (Motocross at the ATV Staging Area)

– Barbara Ann Park (82nd Ave near Riverside Drive North)

– Jack Goddard Memorial Arena (2020 Central Avenue)

On May 10, 2018, after a week of high temperatures and three days of rainfall Grand Forks and the Boundary Region experienced the worst flood in history, as the confluence of the Kettle and Granby Rivers exceeded a 200 year flood level.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Parents left ‘heartbroken’ after son’s nail polish removed while at school in northwest B.C.

Just Posted

Screenshot from Netflix trailer for the film The Mother with Jennifer Lopez, left, and Lucy Paez.
Advance screening of Netflix movie filmed in Smithers planned for town

The remains of Jordan Straight, who was reported missing to Terrace RCMP on October 30, 2022, were discovered in a remote wooded area. (Courtesy of Terrace RCMP)
Remains of missing man found in remote wooded area, Terrace RCMP says

The first ever Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament in Terrace was held on April 30, with teams from Smithers and Prince Rupert participating. (Courtesy of Kam Siemens)
First Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament fosters community integration in Terrace

On April 27, Toboggan Creek Fish Hatchery released just over 9,000 Chinook salmon (at the pre-smolt stage - ie. 1.5 years old) into the Upper Bulkley River where their parents were caught in August of 2021. Toboggan creek staff and local volunteers catch the adults and bring the eggs and milt to their hatchery to fertilize and raise and then return them to the Upper Bulkley. Nathan Hofsink was on the fish cannon seen here, had a blast. Toboggan Creek staff released the remainder of their 15,000 total for this round the next day. The Buck Creek Hatchery in Houston partners with Toboggan Creek. Tobaggan Creek raises Chinook and Buck Creek raises Coho for the Upper Bulkley. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
A total of 15,000 Chinook fry released