The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. RCMP in Alberta say two 14-year-old boys have died in a single-vehicle crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Two 14-year-old boys dead following single-vehicle crash in Alberta

RCMP say there were 3 youths — all under 18 — in the vehicle at the time of the crash

RCMP in Alberta say two 14-year-old boys have died in a single-vehicle crash.

Police say the crash happened Friday just southwest of Hinton.

RCMP Const. Kelsey Davidge says there were three youths — all under 18 — in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

One of the 14-year-olds died at the scene, police say, while the other 14-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital.

Davidge did not have information on the age of the third youth, or who was driving the vehicle.

Police say they’re not releasing any information about the dead boys at this time, and that their investigation into the crash continues.

