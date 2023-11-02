Chris Barber arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. The testimony of police liaison officers is set to continue in the trial of two high-profile “Freedom Convoy” organizers today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Protesters didn’t say they joined convoy due to organizers’ influence, officer agrees

Acting Sgt. Jordan Blonde described Barber as polite and respectful

An Ottawa police liaison officer testifying in the trial of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich agreed on Wednesday that none of the protesters he communicated with indicated they were participating in the “Freedom Convoy” because they were influenced by the high-profile organizers.

Acting Sgt. Jordan Blonde, who described himself as a “secondary” contact to Barber, confirmed as much when prompted with a question from defence lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, who is representing Lich.

Defence lawyers began their cross-examination of Blonde on Wednesday (Nov. 1), and he told the court there were multiple groups and factions attending the demonstrations.

Blonde said he believes that not all protesters had the same “wishes or desires,” but that they had the same “general reasoning” for demonstrating.

He described Barber as polite and respectful and “very amenable” to working with police, based on the interactions they had during the protests.

READ MORE: Facebook posts can be evidence in Freedom Convoy mischief trial

Lawyers have said they will not be able to complete their cross-examination of Blonde and two other liaison officers until the judge makes a ruling on the admissibility of police documents.

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey ordered access on Tuesday to unredacted documents, which the Crown and Ottawa Police Service argue are covered by solicitor-client privilege, to determine whether they should be admitted as evidence in the trial.

Barber and Lich face multiple charges, including mischief, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation in relation to the 2022 protests against COVID-19 public-health measures.

The Crown is seeking to prove that Lich and Barber exerted influence over protesters’ actions.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: ‘It was intolerable’: Ottawa local testifies at trial of ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers

