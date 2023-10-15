5th Canadian confirmed dead in Israel following Hamas attack: Global Affairs

Israelis inspect the rubble of a building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Oded Balilty

Global Affairs Canada is confirming the death of a fifth Canadian in Israel after a series of attacks by Hamas militants near the border with the Gaza Strip.

Officials say three other Canadians who were in Israel when the attacks happened last Saturday are still missing.

Canada considers Hamas a terrorist group, and Canadian leaders have decried the violence it waged last week near the Palestinian territory.

Julie Sunday, an assistant deputy minister for Global Affairs Canada, says the government is still working to get up to 300 Canadians and their relatives out of the Gaza Strip as Israel prepares an expected ground invasion.

She says another 250 Canadians may be able to leave the West Bank territory by bus next week.

Sunday also says Canadians should avoid travelling to Lebanon, where there have been violent clashes along the border with Israel.

