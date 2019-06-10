Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Harmandeep G. from Vancouver

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageant, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Harmandeep G. from Vancouver:

It has been my dream to participate in this type of platform. I have always looked at it as a learning and a new experience. It is not about just winning the crown; it gives you patience and teaches you to co-operate with others, as well as, builds your self-confidence.

Another reason, I feel good about this pageant is that I am working for a noble cause by raising funds. It gives you a window of opportunity by opening doors to modelling, acting, performing, and much more.

What makes me different from others is that I always try to find happiness and something good in everyone. I am a creative person, so whatever I do, I try to find creativity in everything. I enjoy learning new things and am constantly looking for new opportunities. When I need to solve problems I think from both sides logically and emotionally.

Everything we see in our daily lives is giving us a message, if we focus on it. For example, I saw a man who didn’t have arms and legs and he is in a wheelchair, however, he was still putting forth an effort to be self-sufficient, and used an elevator without asking help from anyone. I had surgery on my foot last year, so whenever I had pain I used to complain, but after seeing this man, it changed my perception likewise,” if he can put forth effort why can’t I!”

To vote for Harmandeep G, click here

To visit Harmandeep’s Cops for Cancer page, click here

Most Read