Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Brianna M. of Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Brianna M. of Surrey:

I entered Miss BC as a new personal challenge and positive learning experience. To build new and healthy relationships with likeminded women. As well as the honor to achieve something and be a positive light to all the people in my life.

I want to show others that they can go after their dreams and accomplish everything they desire in life. I’m a single mother who is determined to create a life I love and can be proud of. While inspiring other women and mothers to do the same. I’ve been through a lot in the past few years and I want to be an example to others that it takes strength, grace and a positive outlook to make the best out of adversity.

My quote is, “Overcoming overwhelming odds creates greatness and beauty.” Overtime, I have come to the realization that strength comes from struggle. Just like coal needs pressure to become a diamond, undergoing certain difficulties leads to fortitude and elegance.

