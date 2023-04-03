Take the next step toward your dream career at Prince George hiring and education expo

Take the next step in your career at the Prince George Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo, coming up April 27. BP Events photo

Whether you’re looking to land your first job, to expand your skillset in education, or climb the ladder toward a better career, now is the time to follow your dreams.

Here in northern B.C., there’s truly more work than there are people! Due to countless major capital projects underway in the area, several labour sectors are growing quickly, including manufacturing, construction and professional-managerial services.

An aging population is also leaving job openings to be filled. More than 60 per cent of future job openings in BC will replace workers leaving the workforce. This also means the growing need for more workers in healthcare and education.

With B.C.’s unemployment rate at historic lows, job seekers and aspiring students have many possible roads ahead of them. Find the best possible path for you at the Prince George Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo, coming up April 27.

Hosted by Black Press Media, Western Canada’s leading source for community news, the Prince George Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo takes place in the Roll-A-Dome from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Black Press Media is proud to invest in local communities, providing connections for both employers and future employees, and this Prince George expo is one of a series of Hiring and Post-Secondary Expos the company hosts across B.C.

With more than 35 exhibitors at the event, this opportunity is not to be missed. Attendees can expect to see on-the-ground representatives from an array of organizations, including North Coast Community Services, Finishing Trades Institute of BC, All-West Glass, Discovery Community College, First Nations Health Authority, Universal Group, UA Piping Industry College, Arrow Transportation, the College of New Caledonia, Kal Tire and many more!

Attendees can explore their many options, discover the growing economy in Northern B.C., and connect with live recruiters, all in one place.

Finally, admission to the Prince George Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo is FREE and open to the public at the iconic Roll-A-Dome, at 2588 Rec Pl Dr, Prince George. Grab your free ticket here!

For more information, visit events.blackpress.ca/prince-george-2023, call 1-855-678-7833, or email events@blackpress.ca.

