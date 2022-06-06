Northwest Regional Airshow flying high in Terrace on July 20!

Don’t miss the chance to see the CF Snowbirds signature nine-jet precision formation flying and the team of highly skilled and dedicated pilots and technicians.

The thrill of flight has captivated people’s imaginations ever since the first plane left the bonds of gravity, and while most of us will only ever fly in a commercial plane, the thrill is still there – even for those on the ground.

A world class event comes to the skies over Terrace, B.C.

If you love air shows or if you’ve never been to one before, you’re bound to be amazed, awed and inspired by the return of the Northwest Regional Airshow after nearly 20 years!

On July 20, 2022, the Northwest Regional Airshow Society is excited to welcome back the world-famous Canadian Forces Snowbirds to the skies over Terrace BC along with many other amazing pilots and planes.

“This is the first big event coming out of COVID, and the community is excited to welcome locals and visitors to this spectacular event after a nearly 20-year absence!” says Steve Pereira, President, Northwest Regional Airshow Society. “It’s a true community event and it’s the first time the iconic Snowbirds team has been in the area in nearly 20 years.”

Jump start

Opening the show, The SkyHawks, the Canadian Army Parachute Demonstration Team, kicks things off with a patriotic skydiving areal ballet, celebrating their 50th year. Experienced Air Boss Bill Snelgrove keeps everything running smoothly, while Master of Ceremonies Ken Hildebrandt’s commentary puts spectators right into the cockpit.

The SkyHawks, the Canadian Army Parachute Demonstration Team, kick off the show with a patriotic skydiving areal ballet.

RCAF Snowbirds and CF-18 Jet Demo Team show their stuff

Don’t miss the chance to see the CF Snowbirds signature nine-jet precision formation flying and the team of highly skilled and dedicated pilots and technicians. Also part of the Royal Canadian Air Force team, the CF-18 Jet Demo Team, piloted by Captain Jesse Haggart-Smith, showcases the CF-188 Hornet, a multi-role, fast, light and manoeuvrable fighter aircraft.

Dare devils and Barnstormers

No air show would be complete without those daring stunt pilots, such as Dan Reeves, flying the aerobatic training aircraft, the Super Decathlon, to a soundtrack of ethereal music evoking the freedom and joy of flight.

Also on deck is the Northern Stars Aeroteam, led by Brent Handy. This group of flyers gained their skills with the RCAF and the Snowbirds, and are now piloting single-seat Pitt S-2Bs, first flown in 1944. These nimble and compact bi-planes bring to life the era of the Barnstormers, performing breathtaking stunts in tight formation.

A family affair in the air

Granley Family Airshows features a family of flyers, a father and son duo, Bud and Ross Granley, who share a passion for flying that goes back to when Bud was nine – a passion he passed on to his son. Following in dad’s flightpath, Ross joined the RCAF, and like his dad, he excelled. Both father and son represented Canada in international competition while members of the RCAF. Bud flies a T-6/Harvard Yak-55, while Ross flies the Uak-18T, making for a stunningly entertaining act.

Iconic warbirds from the Second World War

Last but not least, the Erickson Aircraft Collection highlights some of the iconic planes from Second World War, providing a glimpse into the arial combat of the past. This team features a Curtiss P-40E which has undergone a 21 moth restoration: a warbird to reckon with the F8F Bearcat.-

Don’t miss out! Tickets are on sale here. The show starts at 5 p.m. on July 20, 2022. For more information, email steve.pereira32@gmail.com Find them on Facebook here.