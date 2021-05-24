Edwin, like all workers on the Coastal GasLink project, receives a COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Edwin, like all workers on the Coastal GasLink project, receives a COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Meet the medical team testing every Coastal GasLink worker to help keep them safe

“Way back in nursing school, we were taught that there’d be a pandemic in our time. It’s quite unbelievable, but here we are,” shared Pat Witty, a Registered Nurse with International SOS as she administered COVID-19 tests to Coastal GasLink workers.

Pat and her colleagues from International SOS, Coastal GasLink’s medical services provider, are part of a dedicated team of health professionals guiding the implementation of robust COVID-19 measures across the project’s 670-kilometre route.

In February, they also began testing all workers as they arrived at lodges – adding an important layer of protection to Coastal GasLink’s workforce and Indigenous and local communities.

“We launched the testing program to help every worker feel safe when they come through our doors. Not just that, we want the communities around us to know that we’re doing everything we can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” shared Michael Gibb, Coastal GasLink’s Director of Health, Safety and Security.

Testing, together with fundamental measures from the project’s COVID-19 Management Plan, help ensure that Indigenous and local workers can safely return to work during this important construction season. These measures include mandatory mask usage, proper hygiene practices, staying apart, and following all local restrictions.

Pat, a Registered Nurse, is part of the team of medical professionals helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the Coastal GasLink project.

Pat, a Registered Nurse, is part of the team of medical professionals helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the Coastal GasLink project.

Medical professionals like Pat have administered thousands of PCR tests, also known as polymerase chain reaction tests, helping to quickly identify any workers who may be sick before they go to work. This is a key ingredient in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“I feel safer here than I feel at home,” said Edwin Blaschuk, a bus driver on the Coastal GasLink project. “Here we’ve got protocols, testing, and they want us safe.”

This week, in anticipation of ramp up for the summer construction season, the project is adding rapid antigen testing to our toolkit. Antigen tests yield rapid results and provide more options, such as timing and location, for COVID-19 screening among workers to take place.

While it hasn’t been a typical start to the year, Coastal GasLink is well advanced with nearly 44 per cent overall progress and several important milestones achieved to date.

Working together with Indigenous and local communities, and medical professionals like Pat, Coastal GasLink is on track to deliver a project that values the health and safety of our workers, their families and surrounding communities above all else.

Learn more about how Coastal GasLink is preparing to safely ramp up for summer construction by visiting CoastalGasLink.com/Safety.

energy sector

Previous story
5 reasons your career search just got easier

Just Posted

Fire Townhouse Houston. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
VIDEO: Townhouse devoured by fire in Houston

No injuries but property completely destroyed

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. A British Columbia First Nations group says it’s disappointed by the news that a second major investor is looking to sell its shares in the Kitimat Liquefied Natural Gas development.(Kitimat LNG illustration)
First Nations coalition criticizes Woodside decision to sell its stake in Kitimat LNG

First Nations Limited Partnership says decision to sell is a threat to its commercial interests

A Nisga’a woman is planning to file litigation against Northern Health, alleging racism and malpractice at the University Hospital of Northern B.C., in Prince George. (UBC photo)
Nisga’a woman plans to file lawsuit against Northern Health

Kristy White alleges racism, malpractice at Prince George hospital left her child with brain damage

The Tahltan are arguably the most mining-friendly First Nation in B.C., but have been known to oppose activity when it conflicts with their values as in this 2019 photo of Tahltan Central Government president Chad Day attempting to evict jade miners from the territory. (File photo)
Tahltan demand shutdown of jade mining; removal of reality TV show from airwaves

President Chad Day says jade/placer industries not working for Tahltan or the province

District of Houston municipal office - file photo
Houston council supports grant

Council is supporting a bid by the Houston Community Services Association which… Continue reading

Drake performs onstage in Toronto on Oct. 8, 2016, left, and The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Drake, the most decorated winner in the history of the Billboard Music Awards, will be named artist of the decade and The Weeknd, who has 16 nominations, will perform on Sunday’s show. (AP Photo)
VIDEO: Drake, Pink, The Weeknd win big at Billboard Music Awards

Drake extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show to 29 wins Sunday

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. British Columbia has avoided a drop-off in vaccination uptakes in younger age groups, leading to optimism about its COVID-19 efforts, the head of a group representing thousands of B.C. doctors says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘So far, so good’: B.C. COVID-19 vaccination numbers steady across ages

Despite the strong numbers in B.C., some public health units are directly targeting younger residents

Director Avi Lewis, right, and author Naomi Klein of the film ‘This Changes Everything,’ stand for a photo on the red carpet during the Toronto International Film Festival press conference in Toronto on Wednesday, August 5, 2015. Documentary film producer Avi Lewis has been acclaimed as the federal NDP candidate in a riding in southern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Film producer Avi Lewis named as NDP candidate in B.C. riding

The NDP finished fourth in the riding in the 2019 election

Militants stand guard around the stage as Yahya Sinwar, the Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, makes a rally appearance days after a cease-fire was reached following an 11-day war between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Gaza City, the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Canadian troops, Mounties get front row seats to Israeli-Palestinian clashes

Twenty-three Canadian troops and three Mounties are part of a U.S.-led mission, first launched in 2005

A forest fire burns late into the evening northeast of Prince Albert, Sask., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Fire conditions for Western Canada are a concern as the summer approaches, but everything depends on what kind of weather the next few months bring, experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Dry spring can create wildfire trouble for Western Canada, experts say

‘It just doesn’t depend on June,’ says one expert

Joyce Pillarella is pictured at her home in Montreal on Friday, May 21, 2021. After decades of digging in archival material and talking with the families of Italian Canadians who were interned during the Second World War, Montreal historian Joyce Pillarella says Canada’s long-awaited apology for the internment gives her family and other families the moral justice they have been waiting for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canadians of Italian origin find justice in apology for internment during WW2

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a formal apology in the House of Commons Thursday

Some members of the 67 families who continue the fight with Parks Canada over expropriation are shown in Kouchibouguac National Park in New Brunswick on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Their sign in French reads, “Together for Justice.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett
Families vow to continue land battle in New Brunswick’s Kouchibouguac National Park

In the eyes of the federal government, the land is not anybody’s home but public land

(Pixabay.com)
Loan 101: What’s a HELOC?

Unlike a conventional home equity loan, a HELOC doesn’t give borrowers the full amount upfront

Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Ageless wonder: Mickelson, 50, becomes oldest golfer to win a major with PGA Championship title

Lefty makes history with two-shot victory over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen

Most Read