Joining forces to support those most in need

For many, the stress of the pandemic has taken its toll. For some, it has made access to necessities like food and housing even more challenging. This year, Coastal GasLink wanted to find an impactful way to help those most in need; that’s where United Way of Northern British Columbia (UWNBC) has stepped in.

UWNBC has been extending the arm of support to Northern B.C. communities for over 50 years, making them the perfect fit to join forces with Coastal GasLink to give back to the communities in which we operate.

Coastal GasLink launched its Legacy of Giving campaign in partnership with UWNBC in early September 2021, challenging its workforce and contractors to raise funds to support those in need. Together they raised over $97,000, of which $33,000 was matched by TC Energy’s workforce giving and volunteering program, Empower.

For Trista Spencer, UWNBC’s Executive Director, this partnership made a world of difference for the communities the UWNBC serves.

“Having a partnership come through and come forward at this time is almost a sense of relief to know that there is somebody able to help. That, in and of itself, is the part that makes me emotional still about a campaign and initiative like this,” expresses Trista.

Through UWNBC, funds raised through the Legacy of Giving campaign will help local non-profits develop vital programs and services that address socio-economic challenges in Northern B.C., such as food security, poverty and social assistance, housing & homelessness and mental health and addictions.

For public affairs advisor Tanner Moulton, this donation means reaching every community along Coastal GasLink’s 670-kilometre project route.

“In the midst of a year marked by a pandemic, wildfires and other challenges, we wanted to go above and beyond to help those most in need,” shared Tanner.

“That’s why we partnered with The United Way of Northern British Columbia — to engage our workforce and centralize their efforts to one cause that positively impacts each community.”

Coastal GasLink is proud to build this relationship with UWNBC as both organizations look to support causes important to communities where they operate. Last year, Coastal GasLink had the opportunity to donate to UWNBC’s COVID-19 Relief Fund which provided much-needed support for those most vulnerable in northern communities, including seniors, homeless and individuals struggling with mental health and addiction issues.

The $97,000 in funding will be distributed by UWNBC throughout 2022, with applications to apply for funding open now until Dec. 20, 2021. To learn more about the Legacy Fund and how to apply, visit the UWNBC website.

Learn more about Coastal GasLink's commitment to supporting local communities and leaving a lasting legacy

