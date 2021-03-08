Every day, Coastal GasLink is incredibly proud of the hundreds of extraordinary women creating a legacy for themselves and others. This is our legacy in action.

Five women making a difference on Coastal GasLink

From the office to the field, there is a place for everyone on Coastal GasLink. This International Women’s Day, we’re featuring a few of the hundreds of extraordinary women working on the project, making a difference for their communities and creating a legacy for themselves and others.

Jaimee, Indigenous & Community Liaison, SA Energy Group

Jaimee connects Indigenous and local community members seeking training and work experience with the Pathways to Prosperity program, a six-day ‘training-to-employment’ program launched by SA Energy Group.

“I want them to know: this is their life, they can conquer it, and they can climb any mountain that’s set in front of them,” shared Jaimee.

Olamide, Engineer-In-Training, TC Energy

Both of Olamide’s parents work in the energy industry, inspiring her to become an engineer and to expand her family’s extraordinary legacy. She went from joining TC Energy as an intern, to supporting the completion of Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat Meter Station as an Engineer-in-Training.

“Every day I wake up, I still can’t believe I’m the one out here getting to see this come to construction,” Olamide said of her time working on Coastal GasLink. “It’s almost like my dad is passing on the baton.”

Michelle is a Field Supervisor, Environment and Compliance, on the Coastal GasLink project. She and her team collect valuable information and conduct studies in the field to help protect the environment.

Michelle, Field Supervisor, Environment and Compliance, Pacific Atlantic Pipeline

Being committed to achieving the highest standard of environmental protection is second nature to Michelle, who grew up in the picturesque coastal community of Prince Rupert where she was able to experience first-hand the diverse habitats and wildlife that the project proactively protects.

“It’s a pretty proud moment, to know that I did that work and I did that work well,” said Michelle.

Elise, Project Engineer, Innovative Pipeline Crossings

Elise and her team helped to safely complete Coastal GasLink’s first Direct Pipe Installation near Kitimat, a highly specialized trenchless construction method that installs pipe underneath a waterway.

“It blew my mind for a moment,” said Elise of how it felt to mark such an important milestone on one of Canada’s largest projects. “It takes awhile to sink in. You realize the magnitude of what’s being done.”

When asked about the opportunities available to women in engineering, Elise had this to say: “[…] the sky’s the limit. Everyone I find is super welcoming and very receptive. I think the industry definitely benefits from having strong female individuals.”

Shirley, Construction Monitoring & Community Liaison, Skin Tyee Nation

Shirley is a strong advocate for Indigenous voices and Indigenous participation in the economy. One of the ways she’s doing that is through her role on the project, facilitating transparency and collaboration with Indigenous communities so that their culture and values can be preserved at every step.

“We can rebuild economically and socially through training and education for our families and our communities at large,” shared Shirley about what Coastal GasLink means to her community.

Learn more about the opportunities Coastal GasLink is creating for communities in B.C. by visiting CoastalGasLink.com.

