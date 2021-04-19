Explore Coastal GasLink with its Virtual Open House

From your desktop or your phone, the Coastal GasLink Virtual Open House is just a click away.

Coastal GasLink, like everyone else, looks forward to the day we can be together in person. But since we can’t meet at coffee shops, community halls, or at local events for now, we’ve developed a safe, innovative and convenient way to stay connected.

Coastal GasLink recently launched its Virtual Open House platform and invites everyone to learn more about the 670-kilometre project, and engage with our team from the convenience of their own home.

“Our commitment to engage with Indigenous and local communities spans the life of the project, and we didn’t want to let the pandemic stop us from doing that,” said Kiel Giddens, Coastal GasLink’s Public Affairs Manager for British Columbia.

“The virtual experience can’t replace the relationships we’ve built together, but we hope it continues to keep communities informed and connected with us in a way that prioritizes health and safety,” he added.

Visitors to the Virtual Open House will have the flexibility to interact with content, watch videos, explore the project route, and pose questions and comments when it is most convenient to them.

Key features of the platform include an interactive project map, a flyover of the 670-kilometre project route, and ‘stations’ where visitors can engage with subject matter experts, much like a regular open house. Information on contracting and employment opportunities, training initiatives, community investments, and current construction progress can also be found on the site.

“The team at Coastal GasLink have always done an exceptional job of ensuring that the communities along the route of this project are well informed,” shared Mayor Dolores Funk from the Village of Burns Lake. “The virtual open house is no exception. I encourage everyone to explore all the information that has been provided here and reach out to Coastal GasLink staff with any questions and concerns you might have.”

Feedback from Indigenous and local communities has been instrumental in helping to shape the project being built today. Visitors to the Virtual Open House can continue to provide Coastal GasLink with feedback, ask questions, or request follow up discussions as part of the project’s commitment to listen and respond to communities.

“Thanks, Coastal GasLink, for going above and beyond in your efforts to be transparent and accountable!” added Mayor Funk.

Explore Coastal GasLink’s Virtual Open House today, or any day, at CoastalGasLink.com/OpenHouse.

energy sector