Saulteau First Nation is one of the many Indigenous communities that have partnered with Coastal GasLink. Photo by Coastal GasLink.

Saulteau First Nation is one of the many Indigenous communities that have partnered with Coastal GasLink. Photo by Coastal GasLink.

Community support is the bedrock of the Coastal GasLink project

From the City of Dawson Creek to the coastal District of Kitimat, the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink project spans dozens of local and Indigenous communities.

“At Coastal GasLink, our success is measured by the breadth of support we see every day from Indigenous and local communities across our project route,” said Kiel Giddens, Coastal GasLink’s Manager of Public Affairs and a Prince George community member. “Seeing everyone come together, from local leaders to our workers and contractors, to safely build this project and support one another has been so inspiring for us.”

“Our future is being built every day with support from communities, allowing us to achieve important construction milestones,” notes Giddens

There are more than 3,500 women and men, many of them from Indigenous and local communities along the project route, safely at work on the project.

For Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen, Coastal GasLink is part of their community. “With everything that’s happened in 2020, and the highs and lows of the forest industry, having a consistent project like Coastal GasLink become part of the community at a time when we’ve needed it has proven to be a real positive benefit to Vanderhoof,” said Mayor Thiessen.

Likewise, Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead shared how the project builds community. “People come to our communities and our cities to live and have a great job and a great quality of life. And that’s what this will do for us,” said Mayor Bumstead.

The project has also created valuable contracting opportunities for local and Indigenous-owned businesses, allowing them to expand their businesses, employ members, and build capacity for future opportunities.

Saulteau First Nation is one of those communities. “We’ve had a lot of opportunities brought to us through Coastal GasLink, which has been supremely beneficial for our membership and for the nation as a whole,” said Chief Justin Napoleon from the Saulteau First Nation. “I think that’s been the greatest benefit for us, being able to take on projects ourselves and employ our own members.”

For Mayor Sarrah Storey, Coastal GasLink is a welcome development for local businesses after years of ups and downs. Photo by Coastal GasLink.

For Mayor Sarrah Storey, Coastal GasLink is a welcome development for local businesses after years of ups and downs. Photo by Coastal GasLink.

Of course, it’s not just contracted businesses that benefit from the project. Local coffee shops, furniture providers and manufacturers, to name a few, are all helping to build Canada’s largest private sector project.

“We are really looking forward to the energy this is going to bring to our area and our businesses. Seeing a project like this in our area is huge and very much needed and appreciated,” said Mayor Sarrah Storey of the Village of Fraser Lake.

“The project is being built not only to benefit northern people and communities today, but with the goal of leaving a lasting, positive legacy for decades to come,” concludes Giddens.

To learn more about Coastal GasLink and receive project updates, please visit CoastalGasLink.com.

energy sector

Just Posted

Remembrance Day
Legion offers virtual Remembrance Day also

The Royal Canadian Legion, Pleasant Valley Branch #249, invited the public to… Continue reading

A man looks out the window at the Camilla Care Community centre overlooking crosses marking the deaths of multiple people that occured during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. One by one, Ontario long-term care residents explained the emotional devastation caused by the lockdown to an independent inquiry earlier this week, and implored the powers that be to address isolation before the second wave of COVID-19 crashes down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Northern Health confident in long-term care home COVID-19 procedures

Northern Interior Medical Health Officer Dr. Rakel Kling outlines protections in care homes

Poppy window decor was displayed on the windows of the Community Futures Building in Houston and others, honouring those who have served to preserve our freedom. Houston resident Margaret Veenstra posted a poppy challenge on the Houston Legion Facebook asking residents to create a sea of poppies community wide. See Remembrance Day special section on pages 10, 11, 12 & 13. (Angelique Houlihan photos)
Honouring those who served

Poppy window decor was displayed on the windows of the Community Futures… Continue reading

The District of Houston continues to work at finding a solution to flooding around several properties, including the Silverthorne Trailer Park. (Houston Today photo)
District seeks grant to ease flooding problem

Silverthorne Creek drainage affected

BC Hydro crews had to move a power pole that would otherwise have interfered with a travel lane that’s part of the District’s ongoing 9th St. improvement project. (Houston Today photo)
District to pay for moving power pole, services

Part of the 9th Street project

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

Construction is underway on Chilliwack’s new pump track, seen here on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 beside the Chilliwack Curling Club. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. city set to become home of the largest pump track facility in North America

Custom designed pump track with crossover tunnel will be geared to riders of all abilities

Dave McIntosh holds his newborn son in the Abbotsford Regional Hospital in this undated photo. Dave McIntosh has been able to hold his newborn son, but his wife Gill has not. Gill, 37, remains in the intensive care unit of the Abbotsford General Hospital, in an induced coma due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-McIntosh family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Abbotsford mom with COVID-19 still in coma days after giving birth to baby boy

Gill McIntosh is in stable condition, though she’s still in an induced coma and on a ventilator

A man and his son are silhouetted against the sky as they watch the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 26, 2020. A new survey shows caregivers for kids with autism, report their children’s anxiety, routines and sleep quality have worsened in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with parents’ own wellbeing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey

Experts say a change in attitude, not just more funds, is needed

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

Most Read