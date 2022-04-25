Collaborating for shared prosperity

Nadleh Whut’en community members and Macro and Coastal GasLink workers celebrate the new partnership between Nadleh Whut’en and Macro Pipelines

The partnership between industry and Nadleh Whut’en seeks to encourage economic reconciliation for the community and will provide the project with the Nation’s deep breadth of knowledge and commitment to the land.

Nadleh Whut’en and Macro Pipelines have come together to build a large segment of Section 5 on the Coastal GasLink project. This partnership provides a new opportunity to build upon the established relationship between Coastal GasLink and Nadleh Whut’en, and will contribute to economic development, employment, skills training and contracting opportunities for the community.

“Collaborations like this provide an opportunity to show the world how First Nations can participate, competitively and meaningfully, without compromising our cultural values or environmental stewardship while maximizing economic benefits and participation with industrial activity on our unceded territory,” shared Chief Larry Nooski, Nadleh Whut’en.

Coastal GasLink has been working with Nadleh Whut’en to build a strong foundation for these types of opportunities for years. In 2019, Coastal GasLink and Nadleh Whut’en First Nations unveiled Little Rock Lake Lodge, a new workforce accommodation site, built on the site of the former Lejac Residential School.

Following the announcement of the Macro Pipelines and Nadleh Whut’en partnership, a blessing ceremony was held at Little Rock Lake Lodge to honour and celebrate the importance of the relationship between Coastal GasLink and the community as they work to advance economic reconciliation.

“Economic reconciliation means a lot to the Nadleh people, because it means we have a revenue share and our own source of funding,” explained Johnny Ketlo Jr, Nadleh Whut’en former Councillor. “If you miss those opportunities all the time, you’re still going to be on the outside looking in. Well, I’m tired of being on the outside looking in.”

Roy Nooski, Councillor, Nadleh Whut’en, conducts a blessing ceremony to honour and celebrate the new partnership.

This partnership between industry and an Indigenous community follows the announcement of option agreements for 10 per cent equity ownership to local Indigenous communities earlier this spring, and the Ledcor Haisla Limited Partnership announced in May 2021. Partnerships like these are one of the many ways Coastal GasLink is working together with Indigenous partners to advance reconciliation efforts and foster a lasting legacy.

“Coastal GasLink is proud to welcome this partnership which not only demonstrates our commitment to Indigenous reconciliation, but also showcases our commitment to providing contract opportunities and employment for our local communities,” shared Bevin Wirzba, President, Coastal GasLink.

