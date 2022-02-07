B.C.’s natural gas industry plays a critical role in the global energy transition

Environmental Construction Coordinator Tommy recognizes that Coastal GasLink has an important role to play as the world transition towards cleaner energy sources. (C. MacDonald Photo)

Coastal GasLink contributes to the worldwide fight against climate change by delivering clean-burning natural gas to the world, offsetting higher emitting fuels such as coal

At Coastal GasLink, we’re looking towards the future — of not only the local communities and environments where we have the privilege to live and work, but also of the world at large. Natural gas is the cleanest burning fossil fuel, and we’re working with LNG Canada to make it available to global markets, replacing other carbon-intensive energy forms such as coal-fired electricity. That’s why natural gas is considered an ideal transition fuel as our society moves towards cleaner energy sources.

Liquified natural gas (LNG) is one of the world’s fastest growing major energy sources, and global demand is projected to rise significantly over the next 20 years. It’s estimated that natural gas exports facilitated by Coastal GasLink could reduce annual global CO2 emissions by 60-90 million tonnes, which equates to more than the total annual emissions of B.C., and roughly 10 per cent of Canada’s annual emissions. This provides a unique opportunity for British Columbia to help replace higher carbon-emitting fuels, such as coal, with cleaner sources of energy, contributing to the global effort to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and reduce air pollution.

“As the world transitions to greener energy sources, natural gas is going to be a significant contributor to that transition, and this project will play a big role. This gas will offset more carbon intensive energy sources around the world, and that’s going to have a worldwide impact,” said Tommy, Environmental Construction Coordinator.

In addition to the downstream impacts, Coastal GasLink and LNG Canada have implemented a number of measures within their facilities to reduce emissions. Coastal GasLink’s engineering teams are successfully piloting a new kind of technology called Enclosed Vapour Combustors (EVCs); EVCs, which are currently on the way to being fully commissioned across project lines, will convert methane into water vapour and carbon dioxide. EVCs are being implemented at Wilde Lake Compressor Station, which will reduce CO2 emissions by more than 2,100 tonnes a year, or the equivalent of removing 473 cars from the road annually. In Kitimat, LNG Canada’s facility will produce LNG with the lowest amount of CO2 emissions per tonne of LNG in the world today.

We’re proud of our role in supporting emissions reductions, and leaving a lasting legacy in our local communities and around the world. “The Coastal Gaslink project is probably one of the most amazing projects that I’ve been able to work on in 40 years. The project is part of a global solution by supplying liquefied natural gas to areas that are in the energy transition. It’s just an incredible project,” added Mel, VP Engineering & Construction.

To learn more about Coastal GasLink, visit CoastalGasLink.com.

energy sector