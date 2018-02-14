Winners two times in a row

The Houston Flyers placed first place at the Burns Lake Bruins Atoms hockey tournament Feb. 3 & 4, 2018 in Burns Lake. This is the second tournament the Houston Flyers have place first place. Fort St. James placed second and Hazelton placed third. Teams from Fraser Lake, Houston, Hazelton and Fort St. James were all part of the tournament. (Submitted photos)
