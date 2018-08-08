Morice Mountain run

Morice Mountain challenge was held recently and there were 71 register participants this year which is up from last year.

“I was so glad to see a good turn out in the end. I feel like Houston is re-defining itself and we want to be a part of that. Ski membership has increased five years in a row. We have to grow in a manor that meets the need of the community,” said Greg Yeomans, president.

“With heavy rain the day before the sun on the event day just seemed that much better. What a great day it was with generous donations from many business in town. Please watch for a separate thank you ad. Every single distance event had at least one record time which added to the excitement of the event,” said Yeomans.

The organizers will be meeting to discuss ways to improve for next year. If you have some ideas please send to mmnsclub@gmail.com.

Here are the results

3.0 km Event

Jack Ahtiainen 0:20:43, Kim Mason 0:21:06 – New record time, Mercedes Ouellet 0:21:07, Mongomery Jones 0:21:08, Jesse Ahtiainen 0:24:37, Issac Ahtiainen 0:24:37, Corbin Groot 0:25:54, Gavin Groot 0:25:55, Aimee Groot 0:26:11, Lily Groot 0:26:12 – New record time, Annalise Groot 0:26:13, Athena Yeomans 0:32:06, Lana Groot 0:32:15, Braeden Groot 0:32:15, Chella Yeomans 0:32:19, Nicole Yeomans 0:33:59, Jaime Yeomans 0:34:18, Ryder Yeomans 0:34:18, Trevor Yeomans 0:34:53, Payton Yeomans 0:34:56, Bryce Groot 0:38:33, Mark Groot 0:38:34, Ena Groot 0:39:34, Susan Stringfellow 0:48:09, Tom Stringfellow 0:48:09 1

5.7 km Event

Jarrett Anderson 0:26:35 – New record time, Cheryl Gatkze 0:33:47, Laura O’Meara 0:34:31,

Hayden Gillis 0:36:26, Mark Gillis 0:36:29, Carlin Miroslaw 0:36:34, Kyle Watson 0:37:07, Elizabeth Yeomans 0:39:06, Lissa Bradley 0:40:15, Margaret Letkeman 0:40:47, Dee McRae 0:54:34, Sue West 0:54:34, Ken Sparrow 1:03:38, Lindsay Van Barneveld 1:13:02, Smith Rossmann 1:22:26, Becky Misener 1:22:44, Daniella Oake 1:22:59, Maria Andersen 1:22:59, Shannon Irvine 1:22:59

22.5 km Event

Cormac Hikisch 1:46:53 – New record time, Cam McNamara 1:49:59, Fraser Bjornson 1:56:49, Cam Bentley 1:57:45, Dale Huzar 2:02:53, Ivan Polfliet 2:15:16, Alex Parry 2:15:54, Harold Himmelspach 2:17:29, Matthew Mazurek 2:19:14, Celine Akyurekli 2:19:24, Richard Alton 2:20:58, Mike Penner 2:22:31, Mark Rossmann 2:23:58, Helene Fleury 2:26:37, Theresa White 2:29:54, Heidi Schindler 2:31:23, Suzanne leBlanc 2:38:52, Steve Williams 2:41:13, Greg Yeomans 2:42:18, Wayne Shoesmith 2:42:39, Clem Luken 2:42:41, Leigh-Ann Fenwick 3:17:45, Irene Ronalds 3:17:45, J Boddy M 3:49:19 1

 

