Houston girls are winners

John Sullivan is see here with the Houston Northwest Eagles girls hockey team. The girls played in a Atom development northwest peewee tournament Feb. 2 & 3 in Smithers. Houston Northwest Eagles beat out the Smithers Junior Steelheads 5-2 in the final game to place first in the weekend tournament. Teams from Houston, Smithers, Terrace and Kitimat all particiapted. (Submitted photo)
