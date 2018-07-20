Houston annual mud bogs

Houston Mud Drag results are as follows:

AA – First place: Peter Gunanoot; Second place: Corrina Bodnar; Third place: Wade Euverman.

BB – First place: Tyson Wood; Second place: Brandt Carlson; Third place: Jonah Preston

SSA – First place: Austin Smith; Second place: Braedy Olson; Third place: Nathan Dielman

SSB – First place: Ken Amonson; Second place: Derek Smith; Third place: Craig Stoltenberg

A – First place: Codey Labbe; Second place: Ken Amonson; Third place: Blaine Proctor

C – First place: Craig Stoltenberg; Second place: Trevor Saretsky; Third place: Murray Sullivan

D – First place: Codey Labbe; Second place: Murray Sullivan; Third place: Chris Godfrey

E – First place: Clayton Griffith; Second place: Brent Opdendries; Third place: Craig Stoltenberg

Quad/Bike – First place: Johnny Bodnar; Second place: David Creswell; Third place: Dillon Borgeson

Sleds: Taylor Wandler

Obstacle Course/ Small tire – First place: Adrian Oosterhoff; Second place: Jonah Preston; Third place: Jourdon Hauck

Obstacle Course/ Big tire – First place: Jason LeBlanc; Second place: Brad Andrews; Third place: Sean Orser

Powderpuff: Trina Coulter

Mechanic: Dennis Oppendries

Fastest Pass A-E: Chris Godfrey

 

