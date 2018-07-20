Houston annual mud bogs

Houston Mud Drag results are as follows:
AA – First place: Peter Gunanoot; Second place: Corrina Bodnar; Third place: Wade Euverman.
BB – First place: Tyson Wood; Second place: Brandt Carlson; Third place: Jonah Preston
SSA – First place: Austin Smith; Second place: Braedy Olson; Third place: Nathan Dielman
SSB – First place: Ken Amonson; Second place: Derek Smith; Third place: Craig Stoltenberg
A – First place: Codey Labbe; Second place: Ken Amonson; Third place: Blaine Proctor
C – First place: Craig Stoltenberg; Second place: Trevor Saretsky; Third place: Murray Sullivan
D – First place: Codey Labbe; Second place: Murray Sullivan; Third place: Chris Godfrey
E – First place: Clayton Griffith; Second place: Brent Opdendries; Third place: Craig Stoltenberg
Quad/Bike – First place: Johnny Bodnar; Second place: David Creswell; Third place: Dillon Borgeson
Sleds: Taylor Wandler
Obstacle Course/ Small tire – First place: Adrian Oosterhoff; Second place: Jonah Preston; Third place: Jourdon Hauck
Obstacle Course/ Big tire – First place: Jason LeBlanc; Second place: Brad Andrews; Third place: Sean Orser
Powderpuff: Trina Coulter
Mechanic: Dennis Oppendries
Fastest Pass A-E: Chris Godfrey