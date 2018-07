Forty five people joined two days carpet bowling tournament in Granisle June 14.

The event was put on by the Granisle seniors. Teams came from Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Smithers, Houston, Fraser Lake. Four teams from Prince George and Granisle came to join in the fun and a banquet.

The winning teams were as follows: Prince George Brunswick First, Prince George Moose Lodge Second, Granisle Third.

In total there were 10 teams and over all everybody had a fantastic time and great weather.