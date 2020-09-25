Cohort Cup hockey tournament coming to Abbotsford

The U18 Cohort Cup runs from Oct. 16 to Dec. 2 at the Abbotsford Centre. U16 and U15 tournaments kick off earlier in October. (Twitter photo)

The Cohort Cup is coming to Abbotsford in early-October.

The Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18, U16 and U15 AAA hockey teams will be inviting five other organizations to the Abbotsford Centre for the event, which runs until December.

Other programs participating in the Cohort Cup include: the Valley West Hawks, Cariboo Cougars, Greater Vancouver Canadians, Vancouver North West Giants and the Vancouver North East Chiefs.

Birds are Back!!!! Home sweet Home. Thank you to the @AbbyCentre and the T-Bird staff who have made all this possible for our 3 teams & teams in our league. “AAA Zone Hockey Cohort League” begins Oct 2nd. #wewillplay pic.twitter.com/K8q2CpAZyF — FV Thunderbirds U18 AAA (@FVTBirdsU18) September 24, 2020

The U15’s open on Oct. 2, the U16’s begin on Oct. 9 and the U18’s start on Oct. 16.

All games will be played at the Abbotsford Centre and each team will play nine games prior to the round robin playoffs which occur in December. Teams will be separated into two cohort groups and matchups and cohorts will rotate each week.

Fans will not be allowed to watch the games, but Thunderbirds officials did tell The News that arrangements will be made for scouts to attend. Every game will be streamed on pay-per-view for those wanting to watch the action at home.

The Fraser Valley teams are made up of players from Abbotsford, Agassiz, Aldergrove, Chilliwack, Mission and Langley.

The U15’s open week one with games against Valley West on Oct. 2, Cariboo on Oct. 3 and Greater Vancouver on Oct. 4.

And here is our schedule! All our games will be played at @AbbyCentre. ⬇️#TBirdNation @BCHockey_U15 pic.twitter.com/b76I3R94GK — Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U15 (@FVTBirdsU15) September 24, 2020

The U16’s kick off the tournament against Valley West on Oct. 9, Cariboo on Oct. 10 and Greater Vancouver on Oct. 11.

And here is our schedule! All our games will be played at @AbbyCentre. ⬇️#TBirdNation @BCHockey_U18 pic.twitter.com/FqpRioePEt — Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U16 (@FVTBirdsU16) September 24, 2020

The U18’s start with Valley West on Oct. 16, Cariboo on Oct. 17 and Greater Vancouver on Oct. 18.

Playoffs run from Dec. 4 to 6 for the U15’s, Dec. 11 to 13 for the U16’s and Dec. 18 to 20 for the U18’s.

For more information, visit fvthunderbirds.com.

