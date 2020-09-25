The U18 Cohort Cup runs from Oct. 16 to Dec. 2 at the Abbotsford Centre. U16 and U15 tournaments kick off earlier in October. (Twitter photo)

Cohort Cup hockey tournament coming to Abbotsford

Abbotsford Centre hosting minor hockey event for U18, U16 and U15 talents

The Cohort Cup is coming to Abbotsford in early-October.

The Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18, U16 and U15 AAA hockey teams will be inviting five other organizations to the Abbotsford Centre for the event, which runs until December.

Other programs participating in the Cohort Cup include: the Valley West Hawks, Cariboo Cougars, Greater Vancouver Canadians, Vancouver North West Giants and the Vancouver North East Chiefs.

The U15’s open on Oct. 2, the U16’s begin on Oct. 9 and the U18’s start on Oct. 16.

All games will be played at the Abbotsford Centre and each team will play nine games prior to the round robin playoffs which occur in December. Teams will be separated into two cohort groups and matchups and cohorts will rotate each week.

Fans will not be allowed to watch the games, but Thunderbirds officials did tell The News that arrangements will be made for scouts to attend. Every game will be streamed on pay-per-view for those wanting to watch the action at home.

The Fraser Valley teams are made up of players from Abbotsford, Agassiz, Aldergrove, Chilliwack, Mission and Langley.

The U15’s open week one with games against Valley West on Oct. 2, Cariboo on Oct. 3 and Greater Vancouver on Oct. 4.

The U16’s kick off the tournament against Valley West on Oct. 9, Cariboo on Oct. 10 and Greater Vancouver on Oct. 11.

The U18’s start with Valley West on Oct. 16, Cariboo on Oct. 17 and Greater Vancouver on Oct. 18.

Playoffs run from Dec. 4 to 6 for the U15’s, Dec. 11 to 13 for the U16’s and Dec. 18 to 20 for the U18’s.

For more information, visit fvthunderbirds.com.

abbotsfordBC Minor Hockeyhockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Cullen confirmed as B.C. NDP candidate for Stikine despite party’s equity policy

Former Tahltan Central Government President Annita McPhee said the process made her feel “abused”

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

Routine medical check for adult canadians; what you need to know

Preventive Medicine is a proactive method of health care delivery. Its’ aim… Continue reading

Houston Christian School rings in the school restart with the theme of ‘Hope’

Except a handful few, most students back in class

Grant to provide solar panel to coho hatchery

And work on expansion is proceeding

B.C.’s top doctor thanks supporters after revealing threats over COVID-19 measures

Dr. Bonnie Henry says COVID-19 has caused some people to lash out in anger and frustration out of fear

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP speculation tax misses speculators, B.C. Liberals say

Andrew Wilkinson, John Horgan clash over housing costs, solutions

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

NDP, Greens divided on pace of child care improvements in B.C. election campaign

NDP Leader John Horgan recommitted to $10-a-day child care and blamed the Greens for not supporting his efforts

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Liberal Leader talks drug addiction in the Lower Mainland

Drug addiction and public safety a top priority says Andrew Wilkinson

Pandemic derails CP Holiday Train

Canadian Pacific will work to get donations to food banks while also producing an online music concert

Vanderhoof’s Brian Frenkel takes on top job in tough times

We can get through this, new local government leader says

Local councils important, Horgan says as municipal conference ends

B.C. NDP leader says ‘speed dating’ vital, online or in person

Most Read