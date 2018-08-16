Wildfire update for Thursday, August 16, 2018

Shovel Lake: 68,375 hectares – yesterday 50,831 hectares

The Shovel Lake wildfire remains active and pushed against the winds that were directing it, however, despite the

activity there was no significant perimeter growth. Crews and heavy equipment worked to fortify the westernside where the burn-off occurred two days ago to set up an anchor point for crews to work from. Crews and equipment worked as well to push in guard lines along the northwest corner of the fire, and focused on the south flank along from Stern Lake to utilize the PNG pipeline path to develop guard lines in order to protect structures and values to the south (on the north shore of Fraser Lake) in the case of winds coming from the north. These guard lines will have burn-offs conducted from them as safe conditions allow to strengthen their ability to hold the fire in place. Due to clearer visibility with reduced smoke , objectives were supported by skimming aircraft operating off of Fraser Lake.

There are additional structural protection specialists and resources here now and are being assigned to protect and equip at-risk structures in adjacent communities.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Island Lake Wildfire: 14,864.0 hectares (estimated)

The fire is moving down towards the south shore of Francois Lake near the eastern side of the lake. Crews are working to in this area of increased activity. Equipment is building guard. The fire is holding on the east side, however, it has moved around the south side of Anzus Lake. Crews will be assessing this growth tomorrow. Crews are continuing guard construction in the east and 200 Road. Crews are monitoring values for structural protection.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Nadina Lake: 46,720.0 hectares (estimated)

Power lines that come in from Houston along Morice River FSR to the Huckleberry mine at 121 km have been turned off as they are potentially a hazard to crews working in the area.

This fire continues to challenge crews. Crews will rework a line along a swampy area on the Morice Owen Road. Crews are building guard from Owen Lake to Nadina Mountain with the intention of performing a planned ignition when and as conditions allow.

The Fisheries Channel was opened. Structural Protection is assessing the area.

There is aggressive backing fire on the southwest perimeter. The head of the fire is west of Gale Lake.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Verdun Mountain: 6,328 hectares (estimated) yesterday – 5,375 hectares

The Verdun Wildfire was holding on many of the guards but spotted across Innis Lake. Crews were able to go across and deal with the spotting. Structural Protection was extremely busy on this fire with multiple structures being treated. Crews were also working on a guard on the north flank near the Grassy Plains area.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Gilmore Lake Wildfire: 200 hectares

This fire is 100 per cent contained and remains within the perimeter. Crews are continuing to work on mopping up 25 feet in as fuel is plentiful and the fire within the perimeter is still active in some areas.

Objectives: Ensure that there is 100 per cent extinguishment on all spots beyond the perimeter. Establish a 50 foot wetline on east and west flanks. On the north flank, crews will conduct danger tree assessment and danger tree falling and establish a hoselay. Mop up spots along south flank and southeast corner.

Evacuation Order has been rescinded.