Wildfire update for Aug. 18, 2018

Verdun Mountain : 7,724.0 hectares (estimated)

Crews were worked to build a guard along Ootsa Lake. Guard was completed from Westman Lake to Innis Lake, from Cheslatta Road near Wall Road to Cheslatta Road, and from the bend in Westman Lake Drive and Westman Lake Road to Takysie Lake. Additional guards are being initiated north of Takysie and south of Danskin. Along Keefe’s Landing Road south of Chicken Creek Forest Service Road crews were being challenge to keep the fire to the east of the road. Skimmers were working on this fire August 17.

The fire was extremely active last evening and ran 3.5 km to the southeast north of Cheslatta. This activity occurred between 1600 and 0400. Due to fire behaviour late last evening operations needs to reassess objectives.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Island Lake Wildfire: 14,864.0 hectares (estimated)

Although the Island fire exhibited increased fire behaviour yesterday due to strong winds, containment lines held and perimeter growth was minimal. Heavy equipment continues to build guard and will be doing a night shift in order to push in more guard lines. The fire is holding on the east side, however, it has moved around the south side of Anzus Lake and crews are working to tie it into the former Binta Fire burn scar from 2010. Crews are continuing guard construction in the east and on the 200 Road and are monitoring values for structural protection in the area and on the lakeshore. An additional 40 firefighters arrived today to join the wildfire suppression efforts on the Island Lake fire.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Shovel Lake: 78,564.0 hectares (estimated)

The Shovel Lake fire remains active, and is currently estimated at 78,564 hectares. The reduction in size is due to more accurate mapping made possible by clear skies yesterday. The fire is visible from the surrounding communities, with open flame seen at night. The BC Wildfire Service is aware of the fire activity and has structural protection personnel running a night shift to keep communities safe. Crews and heavy equipment continue to work to establish guard along the PNG pipeline east from Stern Lake, as well as along the east side of the fire on the Sutherland FSR and Barlow FSR as an equipment strike team. The east side of the fire is hung up in older cutblocks, but remains active. The RCMP were advised of explosives on a property in the Fraser Lake fire complex area on Thursday 16, 2018. The property is within an area that is now under evacuation order due to the current wildfire situation. RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) from the Lower Mainland was called in to neutralize the explosives. Crews conducted a burn-off from Stern Lake to Ormond Creek to remove fuels from the south perimeter today. This will act as a fuel free area to help stop the fire growth south towards the north shore of Fraser Lake by removing fuel within the fire perimeter to eliminate the chance of re-burn and fire spotting potential. This planned ignition was also supported by water skimming aircraft. Structural Protection Specialists are engaged with structural firefighters and equipment from the Office of the Fire Commissioner in order to assess and protect structures as needed on the north shore of Fraser Lake, Nadleh Whut’en and out to the Echo Lake and Dog Creek areas. The structural crews are running day and night shifts to ensure public safety and protect structures. Last night a two engine task forces of 40 personnel are running a structural protection patrol.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Nadina Lake: 46,720.0 hectares (estimated)

Power lines that come in from Houston along Morice River FSR to the Huckleberry mine at 121 km are still turned off as they are potentially a hazard to crews working in the area.

Visibility was an issue yesterday on this fire. Fire was active on the south flank and airtankers were called in to support structure protection. Guards were worked on at the southeast and northwest flanks. Several roads within the perimeter are impassable due to downed trees that will be cleared with equipment. Guard is being established along the south flank. The fire was extremely active last evening and ran 3.5 km to the southeast, northeast of Wisteria. This activity occurred between 1600 and 0400.

Evacuation Order is in effect.