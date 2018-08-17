Wildfire update for Au. 17 2018

Shovel Lake: 79,192.0 hectares (estimated) – yesterday 68,375.0 hectares

The Shovel Lake fire remains active, and is currently estimated at 79,192 hectares. This growth is not indicative of rapid overnight, but rather reflects growth over the past few days now that clearer skies have allowed our personnel to more accurately assess the perimeter. The weather is expected to be warm and dry today, with wind gusts from the west up to 30 km/hr. These conditions have led to a fire behaviour advisory being implemented due to potential increased fire activity.

Crews and heavy equipment continue to work to establish guard along the PNG pipeline east from Stern Lake, as well as along the east side of the fire on the Sutherland FSR and Barlow FSR as an equipment strike team. The east side of the fire is hung up in older cutblocks, but remains active.

This morning, black smoke may be visible from the Stella and Sharpe Road areas. The RCMP were advised of explosives on a property in the Fraser Lake fire complex area on Thursday 16, 2018. The property is within an area that is now under evacuation order due to the current wildfire situation. RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) from the Lower Mainland has been called in to neutralize the explosives. BC Wildfire Service will have air tankers and water skimming aircraft in the area, as visibility allows, to assist if needed. The Fraser Lake Fire Department will also be present.

Crews will be conducting a burn-off from Stern Lake to Ormond Creek to remove fuels from the south perimeter. This will act as a fuel free area to help stop the fire growth south towards the north shore of Fraser Lake. This planned ignition will remove fuel within the fire perimeter to eliminate the chance of re-burn and fire spotting potential. Water skimming aircraft will be utilized to assist with this planned ignition as long as visibility remains clear. There will be increased smoke visible in the area of Fraser Lake. The planned ignition will only be carried out if environmental conditions such as weather and potential fire behaviour are favourable.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Nadina Lake: 46,720 hectares (estimated)

Power lines that come in from Houston along Morice River FSR to the Huckleberry mine at 121 km have been turned off as they are potentially a hazard to crews working in the area.

Visibility was an issue today on this fire. Fire was active on the south flank and airtankers were called in to support structure support. Guards were worked on at the southeast and northwest flanks.

Several roads within the perimeter are impassable with downed trees that equipment will be used to clear. Guard is being established along the south flank.

Last night the fire was extremely active last evening and ran 3.5 km to the southeast, northeast of Wisteria. This activity occurred between 1600 and 0400.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Verdun Mountain: 6,328 hectares (estimated)

Crews were working today building guard along Ootsa Lake. Guard was completed from Westman Lake to Innis Lake, from Cheslatta Road near Wall Road to Cheslatta Road, and from the bend in Westman Lake Drive and Westman Lake Road to Takysie Lake. Additional guards are being initiated north of Takysie and south of Danskin.

Along Keefe’s Landing Road south of Chicken Creek Forest Service Road crews were being challenge to keep the fire to the east of the road.

Last night the fire was extremely active last evening and ran 3.5 km to the southeast north of Cheslatta. This activity occurred between 1600 and 0400. Crews and Structural Protection were forced to retreat to safe zones.

Objectives: Due to fire behaviour late last evening operations needs to reassess objectives.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Island Lake Wildfire: 14,864.0 hectares (estimated)

The fire remains active. The forecast is calling for afternoon wind gusts, with continued warm and dry conditions. Winds are predicted to be south to west up to 15 km/hr, With currently clear skies across the fire, smoke and fire activity will be visible from the adjacent areas.

Heavy equipment is building guard, and has a night shift in order to push in guard lines. The fire is holding on the east side, however, it has moved around the south side of Anzus Lake and crews are working to tie it into the former Binta Fire burn scar from 2010. Crews are continuing guard construction in the east and on the 200 Road, and are assessing values for structural protection for properties in the area and on the lakeshore. Crews are monitoring values for structural protection, and will be joined by additional resources as they arrive to the area.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Gilmore Lake Wildfire: 200 hectares

This fire remains 100 percent contained and within the perimeter. Some spotting occurred yesterday but crews were able to deal with those that were discovered.

When the evacuation order was lifted there were numerous people driving into the affected area to see damages and the condition of the area so an Area Restriction Order has been put in place so that residents can return to their homes unimpeded.

Crews are woring on to ensure that there is 100 per cent extinguishment on all spots beyond the perimeter. Crews are continuing to work on mopping up 50 feet in; the fire within the perimeter is still active in some areas. Danger Tree Assessing and Falling are being carried out on the north flank. Establish a 50 foot wetline on east and west flanks. Mop up spots along south flank and southeast corner.

Crews were challenged on all fires due to poor visibility. Aircraft were generally grounded due to lack of visibility.

Evacuation Order has been recinded but a evacuation alert is still in effect.