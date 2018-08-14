Verdun evacuation order explanded

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued updates to the Evacuation Order on August 14, 2018 at 0830 hours to expand the evacuation order for the Verdun Fire.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for: From the Tatalaska FSR south to Ootsa Lake; Keefe’s Landing Road, including Hewson Lake, the west end of Ootsanee Lake and to the middle of Cheslatta Lake, Nechako Reservoir.

Today at 10:30 am the Northwest Fire Center gave an update to Houston Today on the Verdun Fire: The evacuation order was expanded because of the localized winds and the fire being erratic which they felt could be problematic. The fire did expand but only within the contained lines set earlier by crews.

Shovel Lake fire: The controlled ignition burn yesterday went well but the fire did get quiet active again along the Southeast part of the fire and had a 5 km run east of the fire.

The Northwest Fire Centre will try to have a further update later today.

If you are a farm business or a resident and require assistance in regards to livestock or other things please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.