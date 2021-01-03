Terrace administers its first COVID-19 vaccines

Fern Enlow (95) and Chester Haizimsque (77) were the first two of 20 residents vaccinated at Terraceview Lodge with the Moderna vaccine

Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace has received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and held its first vaccination clinics for high risk health care workers and long-term care residents.

A number of staff who work in acute care departments caring for COVID-19 patients were immunized on Saturday, as were 20 long-term care residents from Terraceview Lodge.

Northern Health said in a statement that they are distributing the vaccine in accordance with the priority vaccine groups as recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, beginning with high-risk health care workers and long-term care and assisted living residents

“As more vaccines are approved by Health Canada, more communities and more groups of people will receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We expect to be able to immunize all Northern BC residents who wish to have the vaccine by the end of 2021,” Northern Health stated.

All COVID-19 vaccines will be free to everyone in British Columbia.



ICU RN Travis Carter receiving the vaccination from Nurse Immunizer Jacque Wilkinson (MMH Med-Surg Unit Manager). NH photo

Nurse Immunizer and Mills Memorial Med-Surg Unit Manager Jacque Wilkinson holding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. NH photo