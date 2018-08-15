Surprise opening for Lake Babine Fishery

After an unexpected surge in numbers of returning Lake Babine sockeye, the commercial fishery is now open in Fort Babine, with an opening in Tachet later this month.

Desiree Loyie is operations manager for Talok Fisheries, Lake Babine Nation’s community-owned fishing company.

“Last year, the fishery did not open because of low returns, and this year was predicted to be the same,” says Loyie. “This is not a huge run, from a historical perspective, but it is much larger than expected. We are thrilled.”

While scientists can not explain exactly why this years’ returns are higher than expected, the reason Talok and Lake Babine Nation can open the fishery is due to its location.

“Our fishery is a known-stock fishery, as opposed to the mixed-stock fisheries on the coast,” says Loyie. “Because we catch our fish inland, close to the streams where they were born, we know exactly which stock they come from.

“Along with the Lake Babine Nation Fisheries Department, we continually monitor the return; only harvesting sockeye that are surplus to spawning requirements. We manage our commercial fishery knowing our ancestors are looking over our shoulders and that we are accountable to future generations.”

The opening of the fishery generates much needed employment and income in communities with extremely high unemployment.

“When the fisheries open, Talok provides 15 to 75 jobs for community members. This makes a huge impact in this region. And just as importantly, it connects us to our roots. We had been harvesting salmon for literally thousands of years when our traditional fishery was banned in 1906.”

 

Previous story
Verdun evacuation order explanded

Just Posted

Gilmore Lake Fire burning near Topley

Evacuation alert and order in effect

Houston council supports “multi-species approach” to protect caribou

This approach would include predator management

Houston council increases their remuneration starting next year

There had been no increases since 2010

Gilmore Lake fire 100 per cent contained

The Gilmore Lake Fire, located eight km southwest of Topley, was estimated… Continue reading

Wildfires showing “aggressive behaviour”

Over the weekend the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) expanded the evacuation… Continue reading

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

RCMP to search for body after man drowns in B.C.’s Buntzen Lake

Officers and fire crews responded but the man from the Lower Mainland is believed to have drowned.

Police chiefs call for stricter controls on pill presses to fight opioids

Canada’s police chiefs are urging Ottawa to beef up its fight against the opioid scourge by closely vetting people who import pill presses

Hot, dry conditions forces drought rating to highest level on Vancouver Island

The province says Vancouver Island is under Stage 4 drought conditions

Victoria police say explicit calls continue to target women

Over 50 reports of unwanted, sexually explicit calls have come in

‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

B.C. creator’s Milkshake Burger makes its debut at the PNE

From pop culture to medieval times: PNE starts this weekend

The fair runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3

Get involved in the Great Canadian Bumble Bee Count

Environmental organization develops app to help with the nationwide count

Pesticides linked to bee deaths will be phased out in Canada, sources say

Neonicotinoids, or neonics, are a class of pesticides used by farmers and hobby gardeners alike

Most Read