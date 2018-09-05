Steelhead Park looking good

Even through the smoky weather, the flowers at Steelhead Park look beautiful in full bloom and full of colour. (Shiela Pepping photos)
Even through the smoky weather, the flowers at Steelhead Park look beautiful in full bloom and full of colour. (Shiela Pepping photos)
Regional district partially rescinds evacuation order
The Ministry of Education is working with Emergency Management BC to ensure kids are safe tomorrow
One of the province’s largest forest fires was hit with scattered showers overnight
Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.
Houston residents asked to complete an online survey
The BC SPCA is centralizing its Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.
This isn’t the first time deer attacks have frightened residents in the province
‘She still looks very, very thin,’ said Dr. Martin Haulena, a Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian
Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.
Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions
Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets
People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star
Vancouver is seeking a court injunction to shut down 50 medical pot shops that remain unlicensed
Okanagan politician chats about life, style, fashion and urban planning
The BC SPCA is centralizing its Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.
Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government has warned there will be consequences for teachers who use the modernized version of the lesson plan.
British Columbia brewery provides a variety of craft beer styles
Patients without family doctor diverted to urgent treatment teams
Okanagan designer uses her own home as a showcase
Sean Henderson is being remembered as a skilled and passionate road racer.