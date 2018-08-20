Shovel Lake update for Aug. 20, 2018

Shovel Lake Wildfire: 84,793.7 hectares

Cause: under investigation still

Resources: 229 firefighters, 47 pieces of heavy equipment, 8 helicopters (shared in the complex)

The Shovel Lake fire remains active, and has currently been mapped at 84,793.7 hectares using high level infra-red scans. Today on the south of the fire, ground crews are working to mop up sections of the fire on the southern perimeter where the successful burn-off occurred by Stern Lake several days ago, and will continue to push guard in on the southern flank of the fire along the PNG pipeline path.

The east side of the fire was active yesterday and crossed over the Settlement Road, moving through some heavy timber and into a field, moving under the burn scar from last year. Heavy equipment and crews worked to tie this back in to the perimeter yesterday and will continue with these efforts today as fire activity has continued in this area. Crews are looking to conduct minor burn-off operations to fortify the containment lines on the southeast corner as operable conditions allow. The fire has not moved closer to Fort St. James on the east or north sides, and heavy equipment continues to build guard starting at the Sutherland FSR and links to Dog Creek Trail, with the containment line on the southern perimeter running north of the PNG pipeline and Stella Rd. This continuous guard veers northward to wrap up the eastern side of the fire, crossing Barlow FSR and extending northward utilizing the Bud Rd. As visibility allowed, water skimming aircraft worked on the Hannay Road guard on the west and northwest sides of the fire to assist equipment and crews on the ground yesterday. Aircraft will be used today to support ground crews’ continued efforts if the smoky conditions allow, but the smoke is very thick over the fire this morning. Structural firefighters and structural protection specialists continue to work on the Stella Road, Nadleh Whut’en, Settlement Road, Becker Road, and other areas to protect structures and ensure sprinkler systems are properly in place. Structural protection crews will demobilize equipment off of properties that are no longer at risk. Night crews were assigned to active sections of the fire last night to keep communities and structures safe.

While the BC Wildfire Service appreciates the support from the local communities, we are unable to accept or facilitate donations at the Fraser Lake fire camp. Instead, please consider donating to groups supporting wildfire evacuees in affected areas.

An Evacuation Order and Alert remains in effect.

