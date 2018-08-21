Shovel Lake Fire update as of August 21, 2018 – 11:00 am

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued a partial rescind to the Evacuation Order and a revised Evacuation Alert on August 21, 2018 at 1100 hours for the Shovel Lake Fire.

The partial Evacuation Order to be rescinded is for the following area the Dog Creek community west and east of Highway 27 along Cook Rd. and Kenner Rd.; and,the Echo Lake Bible Camp

An Evacuation Alert remains in affect for the Dog Creek Community west and east of Highway 27 along Cook Rd. and Kenner Rd.; the Echo Lake Bible Camp; East of the Augier Main FSR to east of Highway 27. North of Highway 16 and approximately 14 kms north of the Highway 16 and Highway 27 junction to Stuart Lake

An Evacuation Order remains in affect East of the center of Taltapin Lake and the Bomberger FSR to south of the Camsell FSR-Cunningham FSR Junction and Cunningham FSRMarie, North FSR Junction. The west and north shore of Fraser Lake to Dog Creek Rd. and Nadleh River