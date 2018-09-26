Salvation Army help feed Houston

Starting in October of 2018 The Salvation Army Houston food bank will be expanding its hours from one day two days a week, Tuesday and Thursday. The new hours will be Tuesday 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We have decided to do so due to the fact that we have seen an increase in the amount of people using our Houston food bank. By expanding this service we hope to better serve the people of Houston by becoming more accessible,” said Tim Sharp, Bulkley Valley Ministries Director. “We help approximately 24 individuals/ families per week and some weeks it can be as high as 32 individuals/ families.”

He went on to say, “If you would like to support this program by volunteering, donated food or money you can do so at our Houston location Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.”

If people are in need of a food bank appointment they can make one by calling the store or they can make it in person at the store Tues to Sat from 10 am to 4pm.

If you would like to find out more about this and the other services provided to the Houston community you can contact the Houston location at 250-845-3494 and ask to Tim Sharp or Kelly Spurway.