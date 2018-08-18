Robbery suspect arrested near Burns Lake

RCMP officers used a spike belt to puncture the tires of a stolen vehicle and then arrest its driver this afternoon in Burns Lake, a suspect wanted in connection with an August 6 robbery in Houston, B.C.

In custody is Calvin Dyrland, 37, who was first reported in the Burns Lake area Aug. 16, sparking an intensive manhunt.

His arrest today came after he approached an off-duty RCMP officer at the Beaver Point Resort which is at Tchesinkut Lake, south of Burns Lake.

“The officer immediately recognized the suspect however the suspect was unaware that he was speaking with a police officer,” indicates a RCMP press release of this afternoon.

“The suspect observed a police car nearby and fled the scene in the vehicle he drove in with, which had been stolen earlier,” the release continued.

Police said road blocks set up because of continuing wildfires were notified and a containment perimeter set up.

“The suspect vehicle was observed travelling at a high rate of speed toward the checkpoint and the spike belt was deployed, deflating two tires,” the release stated.

“The suspect fled the scene and the vehicle was later found abandoned. The suspect was located in the area and arrested.”

Houston RCMP had been asking for the public’s assistance in locating Dyrland, one of three people sought after a male was robbed at his Houston residence Aug. 6.

Carla Holland, 46, and Erin Ewald, 35, have already been charged with robbery and aggravated result and made an Aug. 9 court appearance in Smithers.