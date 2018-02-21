Regional District to provide building inspector

Under the terms of a new contract, Regional District of Bulkley Nechako Building Inspectors will now be reviewing and inspecting building construction in Houston. Houston is the latest municipality to join in the regional building inspection service.

The contract will initially be for three years from 2018 to 2020, with costs being shared between the Regional District and participating municipalities based on a five-year average of the total number of building permits issued.

“This is a proactive step to ensure that the District of Houston is able to ensure that homes and other structures built in our community are built to provincial standards. We are excited to have a team of certified building inspection professionals which will provide this service,” said Mayor Shane Brienen.

Building Permit application packages will still be made available through the District of Houston’s Office. Once applications are received at the Municipal Office, RDBN Inspectors will review the applications and conduct inspections. Zoning and Development reviews will continue to be processed by District of Houston staff.

“The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako is proud to welcome Houston to the regional building inspection services partnership. Delivering competent, consistent, and cost-effective building inspection service provides certainty for residents and the development community, and supports our goals for sustainable community development across the region,” said RDBN Chair Bill Miller.

To request information about what is required in a building permit application, or to arrange an inspection, builders should contact RDBN Inspectors at the Regional District’s office by phone at 250-692-3195 or by email to info@rdbn.bc.ca.

All other enquiries about zoning and land use regulations can be directed to the District of Houston.

