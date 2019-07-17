Rainbows have nothing to do with being gay

Editor:

One thing I think it’s time for Canadians to stop is thinking we’re on state and must always try proving a point.

People in Canada are so busy trying to convince the world we have a halo over our heads it’s getting boring. Let’s stop being phoney, let’s stop acting, we aren’t on stage plus if I can see it I’m sure the world can you.

We have two million years of evolution inside us so don’t BS me please. We need some live and let live tolerance I agree but this sweet angel crap let’s get off it.

In closing what has a rainbow got to do with being gay just what person thought of that one. For one thing rainbows in nature are created by raindrops and the way they reflect sunlight that’s got less then nothing to do with being gay. That’s my opinion.

I’m Fred Romanov Topley, B.C.