Police patrol for wanted person in Burns Lake

A man hunt is on, along with tracking dogs in the Forestdale Canyon area west of Burns Lake for 37-year-old Calvin Dyrland,

Burns Lake RCMP Sergeant Shawn McLaughlin said, “RCMP officers are in the Forestdale Canyon area right now, west of Burns Lake doing a door to door visits to local residents asking them if they have seen this person and also telling residents to not open their door to any strange or suspicious persons.”

Last week the Houston RCMP were asking for the public’s assistance in locating Dyrland, who is wanted for robbery stemming from an incident that occurred earlier this month.

On Aug. 6, police learned that a male was robbed at his residence in Houston. As a result of an investigation, the Houston RCMP arrested 46-year-old Carla Holland and 35-year-old Erin Ewald for robbery. They made a court appearance in Smithers on Aug. 9 and are charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

If Dyrland is spotted, do not approach him and contact the Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204.

Previous story
District of Houston not opening evacuee reception centre

Just Posted

Police patrol for wanted person in Burns Lake

A man hunt is on, along with tracking dogs in the Forestdale… Continue reading

District of Houston not opening evacuee reception centre

Evacuees strongly encouraged to register with Emergency Social Services

BC Hydro to credit customers evacuated because of wildfires

And College of New Caledonia closes Fort St. James campus

Wildfire evacuees eligible for financial assistance

Urged to register at reception centres in Burns Lake, Smithers and Prince George

Wildfire update for Thursday, August 16, 2018

Shovel Lake: 68,375 hectares - yesterday 50,831 hectares The Shovel Lake wildfire… Continue reading

Happy birthday Boler: An anniversary gathering of the cutest campers in Winnipeg

Hundreds of the unique trailers in Winnipeg to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Manitoba invention

RCMP work to ‘neutralize’ explosives on property near Shovel Lake wildfire

The explosives are on a Fraser Lake property that has been placed under an evacuation order

U.S. payment to Canada a focus at Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Next session is in Portland in October

Woodpecker goes out with a bang, starts grassfire in B.C. city

Untimely death of woodpecker causes power outage in Cawston

Communities on evacuation alert in many areas of B.C. as wildfires flare

Warning was issued for 583-square-kilometre blaze that has charred Fraser Lake to Fort St. James

Whole city of Kimberley on an evacuation alert due to wildfires

Residents woke up Friday morning being told to get ready to leave any moment

UPDATE: Kelowna’s crying judge refuses to pull herself from case

Judge Monica McParland won’t pull herself off of case.

Complaint coming about cattle prod use at B.C. rodeo

Fair reps investigate after Vancouver Humane Society pics show shocking device at bullriding event

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

Most Read