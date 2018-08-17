Police patrol for wanted person in Burns Lake

A man hunt is on, along with tracking dogs in the Forestdale Canyon area west of Burns Lake for 37-year-old Calvin Dyrland,

Burns Lake RCMP Sergeant Shawn McLaughlin said, “RCMP officers are in the Forestdale Canyon area right now, west of Burns Lake doing a door to door visits to local residents asking them if they have seen this person and also telling residents to not open their door to any strange or suspicious persons.”

Last week the Houston RCMP were asking for the public’s assistance in locating Dyrland, who is wanted for robbery stemming from an incident that occurred earlier this month.

On Aug. 6, police learned that a male was robbed at his residence in Houston. As a result of an investigation, the Houston RCMP arrested 46-year-old Carla Holland and 35-year-old Erin Ewald for robbery. They made a court appearance in Smithers on Aug. 9 and are charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

If Dyrland is spotted, do not approach him and contact the Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204.