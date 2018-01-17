A new sign has gone up in Houston for the new clothing store that will be opening soon. Owners Mike and Chia Tran are excited about their venture and hope that it will be received well by residents. The store is located downtown Houston where the old Laundromat use to be located and right beside Mike’s Audio. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

New store coming to Houston

Most Read